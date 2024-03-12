Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV remained flat at $8.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. 200,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,078. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

