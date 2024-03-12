Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NMZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. 246,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMZ. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

