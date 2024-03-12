Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. 1,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,888. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
