Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. 1,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,888. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

