Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

NMAI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. 56,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,487. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 2,445.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,882 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000.

