Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 1st

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 60,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,571. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15.

Get Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 2,445.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.