Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of JLS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,770. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
