Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of JLS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,770. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

