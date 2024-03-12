Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.