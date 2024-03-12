Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $12.18.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Stock Average Calculator
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.