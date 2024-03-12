Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 8,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.