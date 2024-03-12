Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 8,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $12.18.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.