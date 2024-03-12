Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

JFR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,222. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

