Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Acquired by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 251,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,304,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NUSC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.17. 59,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.