Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 1st

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0915 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance

NPCT stock remained flat at $10.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,891. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $10.63.

Get Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 53,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $552,842.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,032,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,268,013.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.