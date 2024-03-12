Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 347,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

