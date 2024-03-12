Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 472,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,799. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.