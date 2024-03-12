Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NAC stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 379,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,689. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $122,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

