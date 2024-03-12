Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NCA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,509. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $9.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

