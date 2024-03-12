Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,185. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

