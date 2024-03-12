Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. 597,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,878. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

