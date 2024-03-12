Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NUW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

