Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Creative Planning raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

