Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at HSBC

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Nutrien from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nutrien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.80.

Nutrien stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

