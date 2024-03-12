NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Up 2,566.7% in February

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 2,566.7% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of XSNX remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,203. NovAccess Global has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

