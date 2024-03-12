NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

NOV has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. NOV has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NOV to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

NOV stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. 214,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,683. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NOV will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NOV by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NOV by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,523,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after buying an additional 1,911,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $22,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

