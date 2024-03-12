Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,786,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,403,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after buying an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.6 %

NOC stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $456.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $459.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.54.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

