NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Short Interest Down 63.4% in February

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the February 14th total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:NEXI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 7,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,381. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. NexImmune has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 566.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $517,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 44.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

