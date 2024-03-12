NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 220,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 258,591 shares.The stock last traded at $21.34 and had previously closed at $20.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at $472,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

