New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

New Fortress Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 160.8% annually over the last three years. New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

NFE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.33. 617,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,260. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

