New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
New Fortress Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 160.8% annually over the last three years. New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.
New Fortress Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
NFE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.33. 617,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,260. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
