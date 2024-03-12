Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 195,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,249. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 142,293 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 105,819 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

