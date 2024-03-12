Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NHS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,184. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

