Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NML stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. 64,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,082. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 448.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

