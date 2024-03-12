Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mar 12th, 2024

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NML stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. 64,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,082. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 448.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

