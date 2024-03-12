Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NML stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. 64,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,082. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $7.33.
About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
