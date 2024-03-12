Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $73.73 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,275.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.71 or 0.00594468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00136247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00202764 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00053220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00155650 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,406,148,814 coins and its circulating supply is 43,721,622,677 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

