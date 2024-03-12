Neo Ivy Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.55. The stock had a trading volume of 513,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

