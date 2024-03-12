Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 96,146 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 8,952.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,146 shares during the period. Asana comprises about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. CWM LLC lifted its position in Asana by 25.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,088,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 in the last 90 days. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

