Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.60 Million in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises about 0.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,284. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

