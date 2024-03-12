Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.12 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,544 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,370 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VMC traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.98. 211,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,037. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $271.73.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

