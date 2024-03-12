Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.12 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.71. 398,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.20 and a 200 day moving average of $286.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

