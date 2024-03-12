Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 41,008 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. CarMax makes up approximately 1.3% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 6.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. 560,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

