Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 36,904 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Corning by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 91,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 718,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,966. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.