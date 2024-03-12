Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 21,840 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. Ferguson comprises 1.6% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.9% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FERG traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.70. 442,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,606. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $217.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

