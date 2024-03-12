NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Shares Gap Up to $12.31

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.31, but opened at $12.71. NCR Voyix shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 209,333 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research raised NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NCR Voyix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

NCR Voyix Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.58.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

