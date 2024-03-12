Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0464 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $28,365.17 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00121851 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00041517 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00018710 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002792 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

