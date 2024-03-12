NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2896 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14.
NatWest Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NWG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.02.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
