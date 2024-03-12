NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2896 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.