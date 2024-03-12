National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.1 %

NFG opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2,307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 437.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 166,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 162,302 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

