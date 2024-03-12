National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.1 %
NFG opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.
National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Company Profile
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Fuel Gas
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.