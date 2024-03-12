National Bankshares Trims Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Target Price to C$1.50

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YGR. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Yangarra Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yangarra Resources
Yangarra Resources Stock Down 1.8 %
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yangarra Resources
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.