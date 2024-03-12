National Bankshares Trims Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Target Price to C$1.50

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YGR. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Yangarra Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

TSE:YGR opened at C$1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.06 and a 52 week high of C$2.11.

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.