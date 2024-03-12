NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 435.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.