Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $153,532,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Moody’s by 323.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,223. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.79. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

