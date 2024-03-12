Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,129,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399,292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $357,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 277.8% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,217,000 after buying an additional 1,135,463 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,532,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded up $4.24 on Tuesday, reaching $389.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,587. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $384.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.79.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

