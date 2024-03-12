Monroe Capital Co. (MRCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 29th

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Monroe Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Monroe Capital stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 million, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

