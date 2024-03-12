Monroe Capital Co. (MRCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 29th

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Monroe Capital Trading Down 1.3 %
Monroe Capital stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 million, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Monroe Capital
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.