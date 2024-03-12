Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,958 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,958 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $30,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. 1,665,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,655. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

