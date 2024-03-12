Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 105,908 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $77,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.59. 1,412,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,542. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average is $100.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

