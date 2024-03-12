Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 45,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,874,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,393,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $20.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,272.37. 1,823,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $589.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,222.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,029.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.